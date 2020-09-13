X
Chittoor sugar factory likely to be revived: MP N Reddappa

Chittoor: MP N Reddappa said a detailed report on exploring the possibilities of reviving the defunct Chittoor Cooperative Sugar factory will be submitted to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy keeping in view the interests of farmers and workers.

Similarly, a requisition would also be submitted to the CM for taking a decision on the future of defunct Chittoor Cooperative Dairy, which was closed two decades ago, he added.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, Reddappa said the sugar factory was closed due to mismanagement of the then TDP government. He alleged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the defunct of all cooperative institutions in the district.

Chittoor Dairy was made defunct for promoting Heritage dairy run by TDP leaders, he charged. He reiterated that Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the welfare of farmers and exuded confidence that CM would give his consent for reviving both Chittoor Sugars and Dairy.

