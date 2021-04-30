CID issues notices to Devineni Uma to attend probe again on May 1 over alleged fake video case

The CID officials have once again issued notices to former minister and TDP senior leader Devineni Uma Maheshwara Rao. CID officials have issued a notice to the TDP leader for allegedly playing the morphed videos of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. The notices state that he is scheduled to appear before CID again at 11 a.m. on May 1.



It is learned that Devineni Uma was interrogated by the authorities at the Mangalagiri CID office for 9 hours on Thursday. As part of the investigation, Uma was asked several questions by the authorities. The officials asked Uma whereabouts of the cell phones and tabs used at the press meet. CID officials, who were not satisfied with the explanation given by Uma, said in the notices that he should come for interrogation once again.

Devineni Uma held a media conference on the 7th of this month and alleged to have displayed morphing pics videos at a media conference. CID officials have already registered a case against him under various sections.