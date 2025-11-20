CID receieves nod to seize Chevireddy family properties

Tirupati: The state government has authorised the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to move the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Vijayawada, seeking attachment of properties belonging to former Chandragiri MLA and YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and his family.

The government has also directed the director general of police to initiate follow-up action and permitted the additional superintendent of police, CID, Mangalagiri, to file the necessary petition.

The order comes after a detailed report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which alleged that the Chevireddy family amassed substantial wealth through commissions and unlawful gains linked to the liquor business. Investigators reported a significant gap between the declared and actual market value of the family’s properties.

According to the SIT, while the registered value of the assets was Rs 8.85 crore, their open-market valuation stood at Rs 63.72 crore, indicating that more than Rs 54.8 crore may have been paid in cash, outside the banking system. The findings were based on vendor statements, valuation reports and corroborating witness accounts.

The properties identified for attachment are located across Chittoor, Tirupati and Nellore districts. They include 47.12 acres in Olluru of Thottambedu mandal, mostly under Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Infra Pvt Ltd (KVS Infra) and 13.5 acres in Vadamalapeta, also partially in the company’s name. The list further covers several high-value urban plots around Tirupati, including parcels in Tiruchanoor registered under the name of Bhaskar Reddy’s younger son Harshith Reddy.

The SIT report also highlighted that the family’s dealings extended beyond property purchases.

One major instance cited was the acquisition of 263.28 acres at Vendodu through KVS Infra and its subsequent sale to Aurobindo Pharma. Investigators allege that the transaction enabled the company to convert about Rs 13.3 crore of unaccounted cash into legitimate income by inflating land values and routing black money back as lawful proceeds. The revenue thus generated was allegedly reinvested in other large land parcels in the region.

Further, the SIT pointed to widespread misuse of the excise policy between 2019 and 2024, citing manual issuance of Orders for Supply (OFS) to favour select liquor brands, unusual spikes in liquor prices and the payment of commissions and kickbacks.

The probe concluded that such decisions by public officials conferred undue financial benefits on a few players in the liquor trade, parts of which were allegedly diverted into real estate investments in and around Tirupati.

Acting on the findings, the government has approved attachment of assets registered in the names of Bhaskar Reddy (A-38), his sons Chevireddy Mohith Reddy (A-39) and Chevireddy Harshith Reddy, as well as properties held by companies linked to the family, including KVS Infra and CMR Infra Pvt Ltd.

Assets registered in the name of his wife, Chevireddy Lakshmi Kanthamma, who served as managing director of KVS Infra, have also been included in the proposed seizure.

It may be noted that Bhaskar Reddy was arrested on June 18, 2025 in connection with the AP liquor scam and still under judicial remand in Vijayawada jail. Mohith Reddy gets interim relief from the arrest by the Supreme Court.