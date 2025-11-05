Civic chief inspects SWM Centre

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena said that Solid Waste Management (SWM) Centres play a crucial role in converting waste into valuable resources while also contributing to environmental protection and pollution control. On Tuesday, the Commissioner inspected the Solid Waste Management Centre located in the Luthergiri area. He reviewed staff details, the functioning of the dumping yard, waste segregation, recycling, and composting processes.

He also verified the records and checked the vehicle register to assess the number of garbage collection trips being made daily. Rahul Meena inquired about the quantity of waste collected per day, segregation of wet and dry waste, and the overall waste management system. He instructed Municipal Health Officer Vinuthna to organise awareness programmes to make Rajamahendravaram a clean and sustainable city. Executive Engineer Madhavi, DE Satyanarayana, and other officials accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.