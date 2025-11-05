Live
- Strengthen booth-level outreach in Tamil Nadu: BJP leader
- Immortalising Abdul Kalam’s legacy
- Rs 603-cr underground drainage project sanctioned for MBNR
- KIMS Saveera doctors save the life of a 3-year-old boy
- Cotton Millers Call For Bandh: Farmers told not to book cotton sale slots tomorrow
- Collector stresses on quality meals in Anna Canteens
- 70,000 devotees to celebrate Karthika Pournami at Gudem Gutta
- 2 held for man’s murder in Samaypur Badli
- State-Level Bhakta Kanakadasa Jayanthi celebrations on Nov 8
- Victims of road mishap turn out to be thieves on the run
Civic chief inspects SWM Centre
Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena said that Solid Waste Management (SWM) Centres play a crucial role in converting waste into...
Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena said that Solid Waste Management (SWM) Centres play a crucial role in converting waste into valuable resources while also contributing to environmental protection and pollution control. On Tuesday, the Commissioner inspected the Solid Waste Management Centre located in the Luthergiri area. He reviewed staff details, the functioning of the dumping yard, waste segregation, recycling, and composting processes.
He also verified the records and checked the vehicle register to assess the number of garbage collection trips being made daily. Rahul Meena inquired about the quantity of waste collected per day, segregation of wet and dry waste, and the overall waste management system. He instructed Municipal Health Officer Vinuthna to organise awareness programmes to make Rajamahendravaram a clean and sustainable city. Executive Engineer Madhavi, DE Satyanarayana, and other officials accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.