Live
- Shah releases BJP ‘Sankalp Patra’
- Devotees Flock to Shiva Temples on Karthika Somavara
- ‘Gaja Praja’ app to tackle crop damage; boost conservation efforts
- SITAM e-waste collection drive concludes
- APCRDA receives nod to develop capital Amaravati
- Suo motu cases will be filed against those threatening IAS, IPS officers: Dy CM
- Bhavani Deeksha Begins Today in Vijayawada, Will Continue Until December 25
- Tirumala Devotees Face Long Wait for Darshan, Record Hundi Collection
- A steady shift from fossil fuels to clean energy
- Khalistani ultra Arsh Dalla held in Canada
Just In
Class X students render unconditional service
Contri butingto the needy patients of the Government Hospital for Mental Care, students of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar rendered unconditional service on Sunday at the premises.
Visakhapatnam: Contri butingto the needy patients of the Government Hospital for Mental Care, students of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar rendered unconditional service on Sunday at the premises.
As part of the service-oriented activity, the Class X students visited the hospital and served food packets and fruits to over 300 patients.
Along with food packets to the patients, the students gave away essential supplies and bags of vegetables, including potatoes, onions, tomatoes and carrots, to the hospital staff. The initiative underscores the institution’s commitment towards instilling empathy and compassion among students.
Teachers and non-teaching staff and sevadal of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations accompanied the students in contributing to the service activity.
Apart from focusing on the academics, the students of the school will participate in various noble service activities across the city till November 23rd, marking the 99th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.