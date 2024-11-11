Class X students render unconditional service

Visakhapatnam: Contri butingto the needy patients of the Government Hospital for Mental Care, students of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar rendered unconditional service on Sunday at the premises.

As part of the service-oriented activity, the Class X students visited the hospital and served food packets and fruits to over 300 patients.

Along with food packets to the patients, the students gave away essential supplies and bags of vegetables, including potatoes, onions, tomatoes and carrots, to the hospital staff. The initiative underscores the institution’s commitment towards instilling empathy and compassion among students.

Teachers and non-teaching staff and sevadal of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations accompanied the students in contributing to the service activity.

Apart from focusing on the academics, the students of the school will participate in various noble service activities across the city till November 23rd, marking the 99th birth anniversary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.