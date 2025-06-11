Clean air zones to be implemented soon in Vijayawada, Vizag

Vijayawada: Come July, select neighbourhoods in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam could breathe easy, thanks to the proposed phased implementation of the Clean Air Zones (CAZ) project.

In a major step towards improving urban air quality, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) on Tuesday hosted a multi-agency workshop here to kick-start the phased implementation of CAZs.

It brought together key officials from the Municipal Corporations, the Police and the Transport departments of the two fast-growing cities and featured the expertise of Transport for London (TfL).

At the outset, neighbourhoods of Ramesh Hospital Junction, Siddhartha College Junction in Vijayawada and King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam will benefit from the CAZ initiative and are gearing up for the implementation.

“The phased approach will allow authorities to tailor solutions for these neighbourhoods to inspire more city-wide efforts, while building the foundation for broader, long-term clean air strategies across Andhra Pradesh”, said APPCB chairman P Krishnaiah.

Based on the broader vision of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to foster healthier, future-ready urban environments, Artha India, a Mumbai-based organisation supporting governments for effective urbanisation and digitalisation implementation efforts, is leading implementation support for the project. Technical expertise for the project is coming from London and Delhi-based partners, TfL and TERI, respectively.

Artha India is also expected to be on board as a knowledge partner to Andhra Pradesh for climate resilience and health.

“A successful implementation of Clean Air Zones will improve air quality and particulate matter concentration at local hotspots. For the past two years, we have been gathering technical inputs and mapping stakeholders to support implementation of site-specific emission-reduction measures involving congestion management, streamlining public transport, last-mile connectivity and other green initiatives”, says Artha India CEO, Pritika Hingorani.

The forthcoming phase of CAZ implementation will also include area improvement projects that include optimising parking arrangements and novel nature-based solutions like permeable pavements and Miyawaki forests at junctions.

“We are confident that the participation and efforts of all stakeholders in implementing pollution control measures starting next month, including low-cost continuous air monitoring, will make CAZs a success. We are also exploring how to make this initiative sustainable and low-cost in the long run by involving businesses as partners in building a green and clean Vijayawada,” said Dr Swapna Kota, Project Manager of Sustainability & Resilience Unit, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.