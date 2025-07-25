Live
- 3 cops suspended for inaction against liquor smuggler in UP
- Something ‘fishy’ behind Dhankhar’s resignation
- Reckless decision: Rubio slams France’s recognition of Palestine state
- Six Pak drones neutralised; 3 pistols, 1 kg heroin seized
- Gurugram cops step up drive against illegal immigrants
- Shiva’s holy mace taken to Shankaracharya temple
- 4 including 2 cops, injured in clash over drain construction
- Anti-sacrilege Bill: First meet of Pb Assembly select panel concludes
- ‘War 2’ trailer: Hrithik Roshan, NTR set screens on fire
- NSDL IPO price band at 22 pc discount from unlisted market valuation, subscription from July 30
CM Chandrababu lauds chess star Koneru Humpy on reaching FIDE World Cup Final
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy, celebrating her remarkable achievement of reaching the final of the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Indian chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy, celebrating her remarkable achievement of reaching the final of the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup. Posting on social media platform 'X', Naidu praised Humpy’s determination and talent, describing them as both commendable and inspiring.
The Chairman of the SAAP organisation, also expressed his delight at Humpy's historic accomplishment. He highlighted that she is the first Indian woman to reach the World Cup final, emphasising that her success is a point of pride for the nation and the Telugu community. He conveyed his best wishes for her success in the upcoming FIDE World Cup final.
Next Story