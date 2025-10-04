CM Chandrababu to launch 'Auto Driver Sevalo' scheme today

The coalition government of Andhra Pradesh has introduced a new welfare initiative, the ‘Auto Driver Sevalo’ scheme, aimed at providing financial support to auto rickshaw, motor cab, and maxi cab drivers in the state. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will officially launch the scheme today, October 4, during an event at 11 am in the Vijayawada Central constituency, which will also be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Education Minister Nara Lokesh, and AP BJP State President Madhav.

Under this initiative, approximately 2.90 lakh drivers will receive an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 each. The government has identified 290,669 eligible beneficiaries who rely on their own vehicles for their livelihood, allocating a total budget of ₹436 crore for this purpose. The monetary support will be deposited directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Notably, the current government is providing an additional ₹5,000 compared to schemes offered by the previous administration. Among the beneficiaries, there are 38,576 three-wheeler passenger vehicle drivers, 20,072 motor cab drivers, and 6,400 maxi cab drivers. The largest number of beneficiaries comes from Visakhapatnam district, where 22,955 drivers will benefit from the scheme.

To ensure transparency and address any grievances, the government has established a special system for complaints. Officials have been instructed to guarantee that all eligible beneficiaries receive assistance. For those whose names do not appear on the list but meet the criteria, there are measures in place to rectify the situation promptly. Importantly, beneficiaries must possess a valid driving licence and registration within Andhra Pradesh to qualify for the scheme.