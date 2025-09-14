CM Chandrababu's Tirupati tour cancelled due to rains

The Women Empowerment Committee National Conference, which is set to take place over two days, started today in Tirupati. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was expected to attend the first day's events; however, his visit has been cancelled due to heavy rainfall in the region, according to a statement from his office.

The inaugural session features several key speakers, beginning with Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee, Goura Charitha Reddy, who will deliver her opening speech at 11:10 AM. This will be followed by the release of a souvenir by Parliament Speaker Om Birla at 11:15 AM.

The agenda for the day's speeches includes:

11:20 AM: D. Purandeswari, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Women's Empowerment Committee

11:25 AM: Angani Satya Prasad, Minister in charge of Tirupati District

11:30 AM: Minister Payyavula Keshav

11:35 AM: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu

11:40 AM: Harivansh, Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha

11:55 AM: Parliament Speaker Om Birla returns to speak

An incamera conference will follow, concluding with delegates attending a light and music show at Chandragiri Fort at 7:30 PM.