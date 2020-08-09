CM enquires on fire mishap occurred at COVID centre in Vijayawada

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the fire mishap at COVID Care Centre in Vijayawada and enquired about the cause of the accident, on Sunday. He directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals. He had also instructed officials to conduct enquiry over the accident. The fire accident took place at Swarna hotel which was turned into a Covid center and managed by a private hospital.

CMO officials told the CM that a private hospital had took the hotel for lease and was treating patients infected with the corona virus. In this backdrop, CM directed to take immediate steps to ensure better medical services to the victims of the accident. The CM directed the officers to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the incident and report the incident to him