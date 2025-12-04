CM extends greetings on Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday extended greetings on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, highlighting the need to raise awareness on their rights, dignity, and well-being.

The Chief Minister noted that individuals with disabilities continue to excel across fields with confidence and determination, citing the recent T20 Blind Women's World Cup where Manyam cricketer Karuna Kumari showcased exceptional talent.

“We are celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities to promote awareness on the issues they face and to strengthen efforts for their dignity, rights, and overall welfare. Greetings to all individuals with diverse talents,” said Naidu in a post on X.

He remarked that the achievements of persons with disabilities demonstrate that they are second to none and serve as an inspiration to society. According to Naidu, his government has increased the disability pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 to provide greater support and security to their lives.

The Chief Minister urged people to reaffirm their commitment to ensure that persons with disabilities receive equal rights, safety, and dignity to progress confidently in all fields.