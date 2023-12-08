Live
CM lays stone for Rs 216-cr works at Durga temple
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 216 crore at Sri Kanakadurga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.
The works include Anna Prasadam Bhavanam, an elevated queue complex, an additional queue complex and others, according to an official statement.
Besides laying the foundation, Jagan inaugurated projects worth Rs 70 crore, the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on 'X'. He also inaugurated eight temples which were renovated at a cost of Rs 4 crore, besides inaugurating the Indrakeeladri protection system, water management system and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system, solar power station. Later, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the temple and the priests presented him a portrait of Goddess Durga and prasadam. On arrival, he was welcomed with Poornakumbham by the Archakas.
Endowments Minister K Satyanarayanaa, Home Minister T Vanita, MLAs V Srinivas, M Vishnu, Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, MLC Mahammad Rohulla, Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, YSRCP leader D Avinash and temple Trust Board Chairman K Rambabu and senior officials were present.