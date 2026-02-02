BC welfare hinges on effective use of Central schemes: Hansraj Ahir

Kumaram Bheem Asifabad: NationalCommission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Chairperson and former Union Minister of State, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, on Sunday urged members of the Backward Classes (BCs) to actively utilise welfare schemes introduced by the Central Government for their socio-economic development.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at the district headquarters, Ahir said the Centre had launched several welfare initiatives aimed at improving education, employment opportunities and overall living standards of BC communities. He advised beneficiaries to make full use of these schemes and said that if welfare benefits failed to reach eligible persons due to unavoidable reasons, formal complaints should be lodged with the concerned authorities.

During his visit, Ahir also appealed to the Telangana government to declare a public holiday on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and to celebrate it officially. He said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should not be confined to Maharashtra alone, describing him as a great leader who liberated society from the shackles of the Mughal Empire and stood for justice, good governance and social equality. Earlier, a representation was submitted to the Telangana government and the NCBC Chairperson requesting that Shivaji Jayanti be officially celebrated on February 19.

The programme was attended by BC leaders Vishal Kandare, Durga and Radhika, along with BJP leaders Naveen Raparthi, Eedulawada Ganesh, Matoori Jayaraj, Jaswanth, Manikanta and Shashank. On the occasion, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir was felicitated by party leaders and BC representatives.

Ahir, a senior BJP leader from Maharashtra and a four-time former Member of Parliament from Chandrapur, has been serving as the Chairperson of the NCBC since December 2022. He previously held the positions of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Chemicals and Fertilisers.