CM pats Reliance Foundation for help during Montha

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded Reliance Foundation for its significant contribution in safeguarding lives and livelihoods during Cyclone Montha, recognizing its proactive role in supporting vulnerable communities across coastal regions. Working in close coordination with the Fisheries and Agriculture Departments, AP State Disaster Management Authority, INCOIS, and IMD, Reliance Foundation began disseminating timely alerts and precautionary advisories from October 25, three days before the cyclone made landfall.

The Foundation reached 1.65 lakh farmers and marine fisherfolk, including many already at sea, with real-time information on wind speed, sea conditions, and safety measures. Felicitating all entities who contributed to minimising the impact of the cyclone, the Chief Minister detailed the state’s five-point action plan, terming it a successful demonstration of teamwork and effective use of advanced technologies. Reliance Foundation’s representative N Chitti Babu received the ‘Cyclone Montha Fighter’ commendation along with representatives of other organisations at a State event organized on Saturday.

Reliance Foundation operated a 24/7 toll-free helpline, handling over 600 calls between October 26 and 28, and provided mobile-based advisories to help fisherfolk secure boats and assets. Farmers received tailored crop protection advisories before and after the storm to minimize agricultural losses. Chief Minister Naidu emphasised that the Foundation’s efforts exemplified teamwork and technology-driven disaster preparedness.