CM seeks teachers’ help to make AP Knowledge Hub

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted the teachers to play a significant role to transform AP into Knowledge Hub, Knowledge Economy and to make AP No in India and the world by 2047.

Naidu along with the Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh presented the best teacher and best lecturer awards on the occasion of the National Education Day celebrated at A Convention Centre here on Monday. National Education Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Abul Kalam Azad, freedom fighter and the first Education Minister of the country.

The awardees, their family members, education department officials, teachers and others participated in the awards presentation programme. The Chief Minister presented a memento, medal and merit certificate to each of the award winners and congratulated them.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said that his vision is to make AP No.1 State in the world by 2047. He said teachers should play a very important role in giving inspiration to the children and imparting knowledge and transform AP into a knowledge hub of the country.

He said Telugu people should be No 1, not Americans, Jews or Chinese and stated that teachers can play a significant role to achieve this goal. The Chief Minister has assured that he would protect the dignity and respect of the teaching fraternity. He urged the teachers to think innovatively and teach in an innovative manner. He lamented that moral values were declining in the society and urged the teachers to take steps to protect them.

Naidu lauded the services rendered by the first Education Minister of the country Abul Kalam Azad and former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Teachers and lecturers working in government schools, colleges and professors working in universities received the awards.