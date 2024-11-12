Live
- It’s war of two parivars, roars Revanth, asks people to lend support to Gandhis
- Revanth claps back at BRS, says only four of KCR family lost jobs
- Palle praises Payyavula for presenting best budget
- 28 Arrested After Attack on Officials in Vikarabad
- Govt urges LG to make 10K bus marshals permanent
- Dr Srirama Murthy elected president of ISO
- No religion encourages activity that creates pollution: SC
- KTR in Delhi to Discuss Allegations of Tender Irregularities
- Satyanarayana takes oath as ex-officio member of TTD Board
- AP govt. to conduct training for NDA MLAs on budget allocations
Just In
CM seeks teachers’ help to make AP Knowledge Hub
Presents best teacher and lecturer awards on the occasion of the National Education Day
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has exhorted the teachers to play a significant role to transform AP into Knowledge Hub, Knowledge Economy and to make AP No in India and the world by 2047.
Naidu along with the Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh presented the best teacher and best lecturer awards on the occasion of the National Education Day celebrated at A Convention Centre here on Monday. National Education Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Abul Kalam Azad, freedom fighter and the first Education Minister of the country.
The awardees, their family members, education department officials, teachers and others participated in the awards presentation programme. The Chief Minister presented a memento, medal and merit certificate to each of the award winners and congratulated them.
Addressing the gathering, Naidu said that his vision is to make AP No.1 State in the world by 2047. He said teachers should play a very important role in giving inspiration to the children and imparting knowledge and transform AP into a knowledge hub of the country.
He said Telugu people should be No 1, not Americans, Jews or Chinese and stated that teachers can play a significant role to achieve this goal. The Chief Minister has assured that he would protect the dignity and respect of the teaching fraternity. He urged the teachers to think innovatively and teach in an innovative manner. He lamented that moral values were declining in the society and urged the teachers to take steps to protect them.
Naidu lauded the services rendered by the first Education Minister of the country Abul Kalam Azad and former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
Teachers and lecturers working in government schools, colleges and professors working in universities received the awards.