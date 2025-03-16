CM sees citizen’s role in making AP No 1

Tanuku : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday emphasised that transforming Andhra Pradesh into the top state in the country can be achieved within two decades if citizens actively participate in the development process. He stressed the importance of collective responsibility and urged people to take up this mission alongside the government.

Addressing a village meeting on cleanliness in Tanuku, the CM stated that the TDP-led alliance government is committed to laying a strong foundation for progress through development, welfare, and good governance. However, he cautioned that governance alone cannot drive change—people must also actively contribute. "It is not just the government's or public representatives' responsibility; citizens need to play their part in making Andhra Pradesh the best state in the country," he asserted. Highlighting the importance of cleanliness, Naidu urged workers in market yards, schools, colleges, government offices, and places of worship to take ownership of maintaining hygienic surroundings.

He criticised the practice of cleaning one’s house only to dump garbage on the roads or neighbours' doorsteps and called for a shift in mindset.

Discussing waste management, the CM pointed out that the Tanuku vegetable market yard generates about one tonne of waste daily. He encouraged adopting technology to convert waste into compost under the Waste-to-Energy scheme.

Despite the financial challenges inherited from the previous regime, Naidu reassured citizens that his government is implementing its pre-election promises in a phased manner. He noted that the state government inherited a debt burden of Rs 10 lakh crore due to the misgovernance of the previous administration. "Had the state economy not been mismanaged by the YSRCP government, Andhra Pradesh would have progressed much faster," he remarked.

Naidu reaffirmed the launch of the 'Talliki Vandanam' scheme in May, providing Rs 15,000 annually per school-going child—a key election promise under the NDA alliance's "Super Six" initiatives. Additionally, he highlighted the government’s insurance scheme for middle-class families, which he claimed is unique in the country.

He also assured municipal workers engaged in sanitation efforts of the government’s support. From October 2, he plans to conduct surprise inspections with just two to three hours’ notice. Naidu stressed the importance of MLAs working overtime to address sanitation challenges.

Providing an update on garbage clearance, the CM revealed that out of 85 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated waste, 51 lakh metric tonnes have already been cleared. He committed to removing the remainder by October 2. Furthermore, he announced the establishment of 30 MW waste-to-energy plants in Visakhapatnam and Guntur.

Naidu concluded by affirming that all polluted water sources would be cleaned by 2027 to make them suitable for agricultural use, reinforcing his government’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation.