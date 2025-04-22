  • Menu
CM to tour Atmakur on May 1

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to visit Atmakur constituency on May 1

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to visit Atmakur constituency on May 1 for participating in various developmental programmes. The Minister conducted a meeting with the officials to discuss over the arrangements for CM’s visit, at his camp office in the city on Monday. He said that he already received primary information from the CM’s office over Naidu’s visit, which has to be confirmed officially.

He disclosed that during his visit, the CM will participate in NTR Bharosa pensions in Atmakur town, and in the party functionaries meeting. Later, the CM will inaugurate MSME Park at Narampet village in the constituency.

Anam directed the officials to identify proper place for the construction of helipad and ensure arrangements to make CM Naidu’s one-day tour a big success.

