CM vows residential education for all SC, BC kids across State

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that the government is committed to ensuring that all SC and BC children are educated in residential schools.

Stating this while addressing the people during Jagjivan Ram Jayanti celebrations in Muppalla village of Chandarlapadu Mandal in NTR district, Naidu said the NDA government is rededicating itself to the upliftment of the underprivileged.

He underlined that the government's goal is to position Andhra Pradesh as a strong economic system. He said that they have implemented 27 welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes and kept their promise on SC categorisation. Naidu said, government has introduced economic support schemes worth Rs 8,400 crore for SCs and quality education is being provided to SC students through the residential schools initiated by NTR. Study centers were established in 1997, and currently, 1.18 lakh students are enrolled across 190 residential schools in the state, with 1 lakh students residing in hostels.

Explaining how his concept of P4 would help the backward communities, Naidu said it has evoked massive response. Several industrialists have already turned to Margadarsis (who lead the way) and are standing by the golden families. In this context, an industrialist from Guntur district has come forward to construct a lift irrigation project with his own funds, the CM said.

The farmers of Kakumanu mandal in Guntur district have been facing acute water scarcity for irrigation purposes. Though water is being supplied from Kommamuru canal, the tail-end areas are not getting water. If a lift irrigation project is built the hardships of farmers in this area can be alleviated.

Following a call by the government, head of the Prasad Seeds, has come forward to resolve the issue. Prasad, has come forward to become partner with the State Government for constructing a lift irrigation project Naidu said.

The Chief Minister instructed the Water Resources officials to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the lift irrigation project in Kommamuru and accord necessary permissions.

Lands for 10 km long in the tail-end area in the 43-km-long Kommamuru canal have not been cultivated since long due to lack of irrigation facility. Lift needs to be built near the Kommamuru canal at Kakumanu to resolve this and once the project is complete irrigation water can be supplied to 5,315 acres in this area. It will also meet drinking water needs in Kakumanu mandal.