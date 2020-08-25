CM YS Jagan furious at Covid hospitals for charging excess fee, directs collectors to monitor

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed anger over the high rates charged for covid-19 treatments. He suggested that collectors should focus on the management of covid hospitals. On Tuesday, CM Jagan held a video conference with collectors on the Spandana program. On this occasion, the Chief Minister warned that action would be taken if more money was collected from covid patients than what was mentioned in the bio given by the government. The chief minister urged doctors to show compassion towards the victims and said it was the collectors' responsibility to give the victim a bed within half an hour. Officers were instructed to give priority to incoming phone calls to 104, 14410 call centers.

CM Jagan then conducted a review on the floods and relief efforts. He said floods in Godavari and Krishna rivers were receding. He directed the authorities to make estimates on crop damage by September 7. Plan to provide additional compensation of Rs 2,000 to the flood victims of Godavari.

In addition to the regular ration of 25 kg of rice, kg of sesame seeds, kg palm oil, kg onion kg potatoes, 2 liters of kerosene should be given. Collectors should take steps to ensure that the essentials are met by September 7. It was ordered to start work immediately where the irrigation facilities were damaged. Medicines should be made available to prevent diseases in the flood prone areas and set up medical camps as the flood recedes. CM Jagan asked to take steps for chlorination of drinking water facilities.