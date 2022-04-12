CM YS Jagan impressed by oratory skills of Ushashri Charan

Anantapur: First time MLA K V Ushashri Charan has impressed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with her inspiring speeches in the State Assembly and the Kalyanadurgam MLA bagged a Cabinet berth while vying with senior and experienced party leaders from the district.

She hailed from the BC community and is highly educated with M.Sc, Phd and is quite new to politics. She is a first time MLA who impressed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with her fiery speech in the State Assembly on two occasions. She received thumping of desks from all the members of the House. Although, the Chief Minister has two friends in the district, he somehow did not consider them for Ministerial berths. Anantha Venkatarama Reddy, a senior leader from Anantapur and former MP has been a colleague and friend of Jagan Mohan Reddy. Though he possesses rich experience, his services were not considered by the YSRCP leadership to accommodate him in the Cabinet.

Aluri Sambasiva Reddy, chairman of State Schools Education Committee, is a good friend to the Chief Minister. His wife Zonnalagadda Padmavati is an MLA from Singanamala SC constituency. It was originally planned by the Chief Minister to select one BC MLA for Anantapur and an SC MLA for Puttaparthi for two Ministerial berths. Owing to his BC caste preference, his two friends who belonged to the Reddy constituency had to be kept side. So there were no options left but to select Ushasri.

Also last minute changes were made with regard to SC candidate and Madakasira MLC Tippeswamy in Sathya Sai Puttaparthi district who first was in Chief Minister's list but later his brother-in-law Audimulapu Suresh from Prakasam district was included instead of him. Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramchandra Reddy too was a senior MLA and a close confidante of former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, but he too was not considered. With just one Minister for the two districts, Ushashri appears to be the only hope but the dropped R & B Minister M Sankara Narayana had wider contacts and connections and every one could connect with him.

He is still the district YSRCP president and enjoys wider influence. Ushasri originally from Karnataka, settled in Kalyandurgam town and constituency and is yet to connect with one and all. The party workers say that she should not be confined to Kalyandurgam constituency but connect with all the people's representatives. Ushashri's candidature for the Ministeriel berth is unexpected and the people of the district are calling her as the 'Lucky Lady' who captured the heart of cm Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with her oratory skills.