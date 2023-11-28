CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate 2 sub-stations today

Koruturu(Nellore district): A big relief to the farmers of Kovur and Sarvepall constituencies as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to inaugurate two 132/33KV electrical sub-stations on Tuesday at Koruturu village of Indukurupet mandal, Kovur constituency and at Golagamudi village of Venkatachalam mandal, Sarvepalli constituency. He will virtually inaugurate these two sub-stations, constructed with a cost of Rs 81 crore, from his Tadepalli camp office. This will provide continuous power supply to more than one lakh farmers of Tothapalli Gudur, Indukurupet, Manubolu, Venkatachalam mandals in both the constituencies and Nellore Rural and Nellore city from Tuesday.

With the initiation of Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy, and Sarvepalli MLA and also Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, AP Transco has established the two sub-stations in Koruturu and in Golagamudi villages. According to official information, this initiative would be more beneficial to Aqua farmers in Kovuru constituency. AP Transco is making all efforts to provide quality power to Venkatachalam, Nellore Rural mandals and Nellore city in the coming days.