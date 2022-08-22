CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to meet PM Modi today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 10.30 am on Monday. Though originally the official version was that the Chief Minister and Prime Minister would discuss issues like Three Capitals, Polavaram, which would be on the list till the project is completed, funds due to the state following bifurcation of the state, etc, it is learnt that the YSRCP wants to get some clarity on BJP's stand towards the TDP.

The meeting between Modi and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at New Delhi after the meeting on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav sparked off speculations that the saffron party was showing inclination to cosy up with the TDP.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met actor Jr NTR at a hotel in Hyderabad. Though BJP sources say that Amit Shah had recently seen the RRR movie and liked the acting of Jr NTR and so invited him to meet him at Hotel Novotel, analysts feel that there is more than what meets the eye.

Added to that, another Union minister Anurag Thakur said that this time the BJP would come to power in Andhra. He hinted at the unprecedented changes in Andhra Pradesh, which could be beyond the imagination. State president Somu Veerraju too said that the BJP always works out a detailed action plan and in Andhra it would be a bigger thriller than that in any movie.

The Chief Minister's meeting with the Prime Minister thus assumes greater importance.

It is said the state government was planning to file an SLP in the Supreme Court regarding the Three Capitals issue. The Chief Minister is likely to urge the Prime Minister to support the state government on the issue.

The Chief Minister visited Delhi on August 7 to attend the NITI Aayog general council meeting. At that time, the Chief Minister tried to meet the Prime Minister but could not do so as the PM was busy with swearing-in ceremony of the Vice President of India.