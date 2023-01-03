  • Menu
CM YS Jagan pats Energy Dept for winning 3 nat'l awards

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, AP Transco CMD B Sreedhar and other officials showing the national awards won by the Energy Department to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy is also seen.
Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, AP Transco CMD B Sreedhar and other officials showing the national awards won by the Energy Department to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy is also seen.

Highlights

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded officials of the Electricity Department on the State energy agencies winning three national awards in energy conservation.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded officials of the Electricity Department on the State energy agencies winning three national awards in energy conservation.

Andhra Pradesh has won the best State award in the Energy Infrastructure and Development while the AP TRANSCO and New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP (NREDC) won the best transmission utility award and best renewable energy agency award respectively in the 15th Enertia Award Summit held recently in New Delhi.

Energy Department Special Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, AP TRANSO CMD B Sreedhar, NREDC VC and MD S Ramana Reddy, AP TRANSCO JMD I Pridhvi Tej, APCPDCL CMD Padma Janardhan Reddy, APTRANSCO JMD B Mallareddy and other officials called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Monday and showed the awards.

