Coalition govt achieved more in one year than YSRCP did in five: Minister

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Sunday asserted that the current coalition government has achieved significantly more development and welfare initiatives in its first year than the YSRCP government managed during its entire five-year tenure.

The Minister made these remarks while participating in the ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ programme at Marlapadu in Tanguturu Mandal. During the event, he distributed pamphlets door-to-door, detailing the various development and welfare measures implemented by the coalition government over the past year. Speaking to the public, Minister Swamy highlighted that the government is diligently implementing all the “Super Six” guarantees promised during the elections. He contrasted the speed of the current administration with the previous one, noting, “While it took Jagan Mohan Reddy five years to increase pensions by Rs 1,000, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu increased pensions to Rs 4,000 with a single signature immediately after coming to power.”

The Minister also criticised the previous government for canceling Anna Canteens, which he said “struck at the stomachs of the poor.” In contrast, he stated that these canteens were immediately restarted by the Chandrababu Naidu administration to alleviate hunger among the impoverished.

Dr Swamy outlined several major welfare schemes launched by the coalition government, including Thalliki Vandanam and free gas cylinders. He further announced that free bus transportation for women is set to commence on August 15, while the Annadatha Sukheebhava scheme will be launched within the current month.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to employment generation, he cited the ongoing recruitment process for 13,000 teachers through the Mega DSC.

He said that the previous Jagan government failed to fill even a single teacher post in the last five years. Dr Swamy concluded by stating that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is working tirelessly with the ambitious goal of eliminating poverty from the state through the P4 initiative.