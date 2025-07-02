Coalition Govt giving top priority to social welfare, assert Ministers

Kondapi / Addanki: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar distributed the NTR Bharosa pensions at their respective assembly constituencies on Tuesday and emphasised the commitment of the government to social welfare, despite the state’s financial challenges. They mentioned that the government is distributing Rs 2,695 crore monthly to 63.39 lakh beneficiaries, and incurring an expenditure of Rs 34,000 crore annually.

Minister Swamy participated in the pension distribution programme at Ponduru village in Tanguturu mandal of Kondapi constituency, while Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar conducted the same activities in Daivalaravuru village of Korisapadu mandal in the Addanki constituency.

Both ministers visited beneficiaries’ homes to distribute pensions door-to-door, demonstrating the government’s direct approach to welfare delivery.

Speaking at their respective venues, the ministers highlighted the government’s substantial investment in social pensions. Both ministers acknowledged the state’s financial difficulties inherited from the previous administration but emphasised the coalition government’s unwavering commitment to welfare programmes.

Minister Swamy stated that despite the state’s financial deficit, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is implementing the Super Six schemes promised during elections through his administrative efficiency.

He highlighted that the coalition government stands at the forefront of executing comprehensive welfare programmes, with development and welfare becoming synonymous with the current administration.

Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar clarified that despite the financial burden on the state treasury, the coalition government has significantly increased social pensions, ensuring they reach all eligible beneficiaries. He said that the government has recently deposited money into the accounts of mothers with school-going children under the Talliki Vandanam scheme, demonstrating the broader welfare agenda beyond pensions.