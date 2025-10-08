COC works to be completed soon, assures Minister Lokesh

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor R C Munikrishna met Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Minister Nara Lokesh at Airport here on Monday night and appealed to ensure early completion of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation Office building.

Deputy Mayor Munikrishna informed Lokesh that the City Operation Centre (COC) building was launched in 2018 under the TDP government with Smart City funds.

However, during the YSRCP regime, even after three years, only 25% of the works were completed. After the coalition government came to power, 80% of the work has been completed so far.

He stated that around 20% of civil and interior works are still pending and requested a budget of Rs 40 crore to complete them. The COC building once it is completed will stand as an iconic structure of Tirupati. At present, where the municipal corporation operations are being carried out, causing inconvenience to the public and delay in grievance redressal services.

Responding to the appeal of Deputy Mayor, Nara Lokesh assured that he would review the issue and take necessary steps to complete the COC building at the earliest.