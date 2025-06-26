Live
Cognizant to Build New IT Campus in Visakhapatnam, Creating 8,000 Jobs
Cognizant is setting up a 22-acre IT campus in Visakhapatnam focused on AI and digital tech. The project will create 8,000 jobs and start operations in 2026.
Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar shared on social media that the company is building a new IT campus in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The campus will be spread over 22 acres in Kapuluppada IT Hills and will focus on AI and digital technology.
The company plans to start work in early 2026 and wants to finish the first part by early 2029. This project will create about 8,000 jobs and help young people in the area.
The total money being spent on this project is about ₹1,582 crore. The Andhra Pradesh state government has approved the plans and is supporting Cognizant’s growth here.
Ravi Kumar thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh for their help and support in making this happen.
In a post on X , he said:
“We’re setting up a new state-of-the-art campus in Visakhapatnam! Spread across 22 acres in Kapuluppada IT Hills, creating 8,000 new jobs, with AI & digital transformation at the core. Operations to begin in early 2026 and completion of the campus’ first phase by early 2029. This campus will tap into the extraordinary talent pool in Andhra Pradesh. Thanks to @naralokesh and @ncbn for their leadership and for partnering with us on this expansion.”
