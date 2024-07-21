Collector Dr S Venkateswar visits Naidupet Gurukulam, inspects works

Tirupati : District Collector Dr S Venkateswar visited the ongoing repair works at Dr BR Ambedkar Gurukulam School in Naidupet on Saturday. The repair works were ordered following the illness of over 100 students due to food poisoning on July 14 night amid poor sanitation and hygiene in the premises. The Collector emphasised that the quality of repairs for bathrooms, toilets, electrical systems and other facilities is paramount and every teacher and staff member is responsible for the students’ well-being.

Venkateswar conducted a surprise inspection of the ongoing repair work at the school and instructed the engineering team to comprehensively address flooring, tile installation, door repairs, electrical work and running water facilities. The municipal officials were also given specific orders. The repair work, estimated to cost around Rs 56 lakh, has received Rs 25 lakh from the AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society, Tadepalli, with the remaining funds to be arranged. The Collector mandated that the work be completed within four to five days.

As parents exude confidence in Gurukulam school and entrusted their children to its care the staff holds significant responsibility in fulfilling their trust. The Collector urged the staff to treat the students as their own children. He also emphasised maintaining cleanliness in the schoolenvironment.



EE, APEWIDC Balasubramaniam Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Janardhan Reddy, MPDO Madhavi Latha, AE Kalyan Kumar and other officials werepresent.

