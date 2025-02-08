Collector flags off ‘Sugamya Bharat Yatra’

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya flagged off the ‘Sugamya Bharat Yatra,’ a programme that assesses the accessibility of public spaces, being organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Association for Persons with Disabilities, here on Friday

Speaking at the programme, collector said that the government has introduced a specialised S-2 mobile application to address challenges faced by persons with disabilities. She said that users can upload issues encountered in workplaces and other areas, enabling officials to take prompt remedial actions. Director of the Department for Differently Abled, Transgender and Senior Citizens, Ravi Prakash Reddy highlighted the rally’s primary objective of creating barrier-free pathways and raising public awareness about the obstacles persons with disabilities encounter in society. He emphasised the need for collective participation in providing equal opportunities across all sectors.