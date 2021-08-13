Collector inspects water flow in canal

District Collector Vivek Yadav visited Varapuram village under Vemuru mandal and inspected water flow in the canal on Thursday.



Speaking on this occasion, he directed the officials to take steps so that farmers of tail-end lands can get sufficient water. The Irrigation department is releasing 7,000 cusecs of floodwater per day into the canal.

He said he has constituted a committee with the officials from Agriculture, Revenue, Irrigation departments and police to supervise the water flow in the canal.He sought the cooperation of farmers to deliver the water to the tail-end lands.