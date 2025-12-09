Collector pushes traders’ assn to ensure fair price

Paderu (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar said on Monday that the district administration is preparing plans to ensure stable prices and global recognition for Araku coffee. He held an awareness meeting with coffee farmers, traders, FPOs, and NGOs.

The Collector urged all coffee traders in the district to form a traders’ association. He said the administration would give it legal status and allow trade to be routed through it. It would help farmers secure stable prices for quality produce, he added.

The district will establish coffee farmer markets to enable farmers to sell their produce directly, bypassing middlemen, he said. He assured that farmers who come forward will receive machinery at a 30 per cent subsidy on unit cost. He made it clear that traders must have a valid coffee trade registration certificate. Action will be taken against those operating without a licence, he warned. The Collector said there would be no compromise on the quality of Araku coffee. He urged traders and farmers to supply parchment coffee that meets international standards and to follow the highest practices from harvest to processing.

He said berry borer infestation is expected in Araku and Dumbriguda mandals and asked growers to take proper precautions during harvest, pulping, and drying. The Coffee Board was directed to post videos on pest control regularly. Checkposts will be set up to curb the illegal transport of coffee, and continuous monitoring will be taken up by Agriculture, ITDA, and Revenue staff. Coffee being moved without proper permits will be seized, he said.

The collector also instructed the ITDA Project Officer to arrange digital weighing machines at markets and procurement centres to prevent cheating in weighing. He said two eco pulping units in G Madugula and GK Veedhi mandals should be completed next year. He added that the proposed food processing park at Chintapalli will benefit FPOs and interested entrepreneurs.

ITDA Project Officer (Paderu) Tirumana Sripooja said coffee fruit procurement is being carried out through GCC and urged farmers to approach the nearest buying centres. Officials from the Horticulture and Agriculture departments, Coffee Board scientists, farmers, and traders attended the meeting.