Collector seeks reports for district disaster management plan

Nandyal: District collector G Raja Kumari has directed concerned department officials to submit detailed reports to formulate a comprehensive strategic plan aimed at mitigating losses during natural disasters. She held a review meeting on Friday at the Collectorate’s Video Conference Hall with officials on the District Disaster Management Plan, focusing on preventive and preparedness measures.

Addressing the gathering, Collector Rajakumari explained the need for every department to submit timely reports to aid in the creation of the district’s disaster management plan.

Recalling past disasters, she noted that during the floods in Chamakalva in 2007 and 2009—when Nandyal was still part of the undivided district—it took about 15–20 days for the town to return to normalcy. Given current circumstances, she called for well-planned and timely reports to counter similar situations in the future.

She informed that 21 streams in the district are connected to roads across 54 villages and stressed the need to strengthen them. The irrigation department was instructed to ensure proper tracking and bund stability of canals like SRBC, Telugu Ganga, and KC Canal. Mechanical gates at various project sites must also be inspected regularly, she added.

About infrastructure, the collector said there are 57 culverts under Roads & Buildings (R&B) and 30 under Panchayati Raj departments that need immediate assessment and reinforcement. CPOs were told to regularly inspect and ensure the functionality of the 80 automated weather stations across the district.

She asked for the reports of horticulture sector, animal husbandry dpt. and fisheries. She also instructed officials to ensure proper permissions for passenger boat services operating between Sangameshwaram and Telangana.