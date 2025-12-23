Collector shyam prasad personally attends to disabled petitioners

Puttaparthi: In a compassionate gesture, Sri Sathya Sai district Collector A Shyam Prasad personally reached out to disabled and immobile petitioners during Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme held at the district Collectorate on Monday.

Upon learning that several physically challenged individuals were unable to enter the PGRS hall, the Collector stepped outside to meet them. He was seen interacting directly with petitioners, including those lying on the ground due to severe mobility issues, accepting their petitions on the spot and issuing immediate instructions for resolution.

M Krishnappa (55), suffering from paralysis, requested the Collector for a wheelchair and pension. The Collector immediately directed the Disabled Welfare Department to sanction a wheelchair and verify his pension eligibility.

Similarly, the Collector met Sanjeeva (45) from Hindupur town, who has been paralysed in both legs since childhood. On his request, the Collector ordered the officials to provide a motorised tricycle and initiate medical evaluation for pension sanction.

Collector Shyam Prasad instructed the District Medical and Health Officer to ensure that all eligible disabled persons receive their pensions without delay.

Furthermore, he mandated that wheelchairs be distributed immediately to those in need.

To improve future experiences, he ordered that seating arrangements be made inside the hall so applicants no longer have to stand while waiting. Petitioners expressed deep gratitude for the Collector’s humane and proactive approach, noting that his direct involvement brought swift relief to those most in need.