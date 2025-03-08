Collector stresses accountability in grievance resolution

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Collector P Prasanthi has instructed officials to adhere to guidelines in resolving grievances received from the public and to maintain proper records of resolution decisions.

During her inspection of the Korukonda mandal tahsildar office on Friday, the Collector, accompanied by RDO R Krishna Naik, conducted a review meeting on the grievance resolution process. She emphasised that accountability must be ensured in both the resurvey process and grievance redressal. She also directed officials to maintain records indicating the examination and resolution of petitions systematically.

“The resolution of grievances should be satisfactory to the petitioners,” said Collector Prasanthi. She highlighted the importance of addressing issues related to land measurement discrepancies, joint LP correlation, Section 22A corrections and Inam land matters as part of the resurvey process.

The Collector instructed officials to submit records of action taken within 75 days to resolve the grievances. She also urged them to expedite the grievance redressal process. She stated that 924 petitions related to the resurvey had been resolved in Korukonda mandal through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) and directed that related records be submitted accordingly.

Furthermore, she cautioned that if resolved grievances were being reopened, the officials concerned and staff would be held accountable. Tahsildar V Suswagatham and other revenue department staff attended.