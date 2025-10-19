Collector urges public to celebrate ‘green Diwali’

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar called on the people to plant more trees for clean air and healthy environment. He appealed to everyone to reduce air pollution and celebrate ‘Swachh Diwali–Green Diwali’ by avoiding firecrackers.

Speaking at Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra programme organised by Municipal Corporation at Nehru Municipal Grounds here on Saturday, the Collector said this month’s theme is ‘Clean Air – Pollution Free City’. He urged public to reduce waste, plant trees, and use eco-friendly materials during festivals. Walking or cycling short distances instead of using vehicles will help control pollution and improve public health, he added.

City MLA Arani Srinivasulu said clean and green programmes are held every third Saturday to make pilgrim city pollution-free. He appreciated the cooperation of citizens, teachers, officials, and volunteers in keeping the city clean.

Municipal Commissioner N Mourya said special awareness drives are being conducted this month to reduce pollution from firecrackers during Diwali. She also mentioned that all new buildings must install rooftop solar systems to save energy and promote green living.

Later, the Collector, the MLA and the Commissioner visited firecracker stalls at Nehru Municipal Grounds and advised shopkeepers to follow safety and pollution-control rules.

Greenery and Beautification Chairperson Sugunamma, Yadav Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar and others were present.