Complete painting works within 45 days, Min orders contractor
Nellore: MA&UD Minister P Narayana has directed the officials concerned to ensure smooth conduct of the 5-day Rottela Pandaga, scheduled from July 6 to 10 at Bara Shaheed Dargah in the city.
As the government has declared Rottela Pandaga as State festival, along with Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Nellore Urban Development Authority Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, he conducted a meeting at SR Sankaran meeting hall at the Collectorate on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister has instructed the officials of all department to coordinate with each other to provide all facilities to the multitude of devotees of all faiths and also from abroad, who will participated in the event. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the development of Dargah, with which a huge hall will be constructed so that about 20,000 devotees can offer prayers at a time. Due to funds’ scarcity with the government, construction of the proposed building will be taken up NUDA funds, he added.
Expressing displeasure over the inordinate delay in completing the paintings at several centers as part of city beautification, Narayana chided the contractor concerned and ordered him to complete the work within 45 days.
Nellore Rural MLA Sridhar Reddy has thanked the CM for sanctioning Rs 5 crore for the development of Bara Shahid Dargah and urged the official machinery to ensure the success of the 5-day event. Joint Collector K Karthik, SP G Krishnakanth, Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan and others were present.