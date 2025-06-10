Complete Polavaram left main canal works by June 30

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu announced that the government has set a target to complete all works related to the release of water through the Polavaram Left Main Canal by June 30.

He explicitly stated that irrigation officials at the field level must align their performance with this crucial deadline.

The Minister reviewed the progress of the left main canal works at the Cotton Guest House here, accompanied by M Venkateswara Rao, advisor for Government Irrigation Projects, and E’NC Narasimha Murthy.

During the review, Minister Ramanaidu reiterated that the schedule has been set to ensure water supply through the Polavaram Project’s Left Main Canal by June 30. He mentioned that orders have been issued to expedite the works across eight packages. Clear instructions have already been given to take appropriate action for each package.

The Minister assessed the progress of works undertaken by various Superintending and Executive Engineering officials under each package, reviewing their current status.

He directed officials to seek explanations from engineering officers who are lagging behind in achieving their designated targets. While officials informed him that actions had already been initiated in this regard, the Minister requested that the specific explanations sought be provided.

He emphasised that merely seeking routine explanations would not be appropriate if there was a negligent attitude in undertaking the package works.

“There are only 20 days remaining to complete the project works, and these 20 days are extremely crucial,” the Minister stressed. He stated that the State government is focused on completing the Polavaram left main canal works and releasing water. “If you focus and move forward with determination, the results will follow automatically,” he told the officials. He also mentioned that special attention would be given to the sanctioning of funds.

Minister Ramanaidu further announced that a meeting with representatives of the agencies involved in the Polavaram left main canal works will be held next week at the Chief Minister’s office to review progress. High-ranking irrigation officials from the Polavaram Project participated in the meeting.