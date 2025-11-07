Complete rationalisation of polling stations systematically

Nandyal: District Election Officer and Collector G Raja Kumari directed Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant EROs to ensure the rationalisation process of polling stations in the district is completed in a systematic and transparent manner.

She conducted a review meeting with EROs and representatives of recognised political parties at the Collectorate video conference hall on Thursday, focusing on the rationalisation process.

Addressing the meeting, Collector Raja Kumari instructed officials to personally inspect the proposed polling stations, verify them as per the Election Commission guidelines, and submit their proposals for final approval.

She said that the proposals would be reviewed again in the presence of political party representatives before forwarding the final report to the Election Commission.

The Collector directed all EROs and AEROs to visit the polling stations in their respective jurisdictions and submit the necessary sketches. New polling stations may be set up for voters residing across rivers, hilly terrains, or at distances exceeding two kilometres from existing centres, she added.

Currently, the district has 1,629 polling stations, with the names of five centres (four in Srisailam and one in Banaganapalle) already changed.

Proposals were received to shift 36 centres—nine in Allagadda, six in Srisailam, thirteen in Nandyal, one in Banaganapalle, and seven in Dornala.

Additionally, 113 new polling stations have been proposed—thirteen in Allagadda, eight in Srisailam, forty-eight in Nandyal, twenty-nine in Banaganapalle, five in Dornala, and ten in Nandikotkur—raising the total number of polling stations to 1,742 once approved.

The Collector further instructed officials to ensure that members of the same family are assigned to a single polling station, avoiding the inconvenience of being split across multiple centres.

She clarified that new polling stations should not be set up in private schools, colleges, or buildings owned by individuals associated with political parties.

She informed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been appointed under Section 13(B) of the PRP Act, 1950, and warned of strict action against those failing to discharge their duties properly.

She emphasised the need for utmost care in voter list revisions, including additions, deletions, and corrections, strictly in line with election rules.