Complete repair works of SW hostels by next month: Collector to officials

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar has instructed contractors to complete the repairs of social welfare hostel buildings by January 2025.

Addressing a review meeting at his chamber here on Tuesday, the Collector asked the officials to complete the works before Sankranti festival.

He said a sum of Rs 1.12 crore has been sanctioned from the district mineral fund for 11 welfare hostels. Works in 10 hostels have been completed.

One more should be completed and people’s representatives would take part in the inaugural functions.

A sum of Rs 5.7 crore had been sanctioned by the government for repairs to another 36 hostel buildings.

These funds will be utilised for repair works to be executed by the end of this month.

The Collector said CC cameras installation should also be completed along with the buildings.

He said officials should take the responsibility to equally allocate ZP funds for the eight Assembly constituencies.

Social Welfare JD Prathap Suryanarayana Reddy, APM Nagaraju, employment officer Kalyani, minority welfare officer Rama Subba Reddy and others participated.