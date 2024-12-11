Live
- Dalit, women, and human rights advocated
- CM Mohan Yadav to launch 'Jan Kalyan Parv' on completion of one year in office
- TUWJ Secy: Efforts on to solve journalists’ housing plot issue
- Taapsee Pannu gives ‘Rani’ vibes in black and gold ensemble
- Top 10 Google Searches in India for 2024: A Year in Review
- Nandita Das supports Sheena Chohan’s campaign on Human Rights Day
- Centre, State should resolve issue related to drought aid: SC
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 11 December, 2024
- A Poet Who Inspires Through Words
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surge, check the rates on 11 December, 2024
Just In
Complete repair works of SW hostels by next month: Collector to officials
Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar has instructed contractors to complete the repairs of social welfare hostel buildings by January...
Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar has instructed contractors to complete the repairs of social welfare hostel buildings by January 2025.
Addressing a review meeting at his chamber here on Tuesday, the Collector asked the officials to complete the works before Sankranti festival.
He said a sum of Rs 1.12 crore has been sanctioned from the district mineral fund for 11 welfare hostels. Works in 10 hostels have been completed.
One more should be completed and people’s representatives would take part in the inaugural functions.
A sum of Rs 5.7 crore had been sanctioned by the government for repairs to another 36 hostel buildings.
These funds will be utilised for repair works to be executed by the end of this month.
The Collector said CC cameras installation should also be completed along with the buildings.
He said officials should take the responsibility to equally allocate ZP funds for the eight Assembly constituencies.
Social Welfare JD Prathap Suryanarayana Reddy, APM Nagaraju, employment officer Kalyani, minority welfare officer Rama Subba Reddy and others participated.