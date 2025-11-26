  1. Home
Complete temple reconstruction works on a war-footing manner: Anam

Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy enquiring about the progress of reconstruction works of Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Venugopala Swamy temple, in Nellore on Tuesday

Nellore: The Endowment Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Tuesday directed the official to complete Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Venugopala Swamy temple works under war-foot manner.

The minister inspected the ongoing temple works and enquired over status of project and suggested some advises to the officials.

He said that it will be mandatory to follow the Agama Sastra guidelines for the temple reconstruction as government is very particular in that aspect.

He said that reconstruction of various ancient temple in the entire State are under progress in various stages apart from 50 temples with Rs 158 crores in Nellore district. Officials were present.

