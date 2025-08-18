Congress keen on building awareness about vote theft

Visakhapatnam: Congress Working Committee member and former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju mentioned that the Congress Party is waging a fight against irregularities in the voter list across the country and has come before the people with a slogan of ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’.

Speaking at a media conference held at the Congress district office here on Sunday, he informed that the party would take the movement to sensitise people and uphold democracy, initiated by the party’s national leader Rahul Gandhi. He accused the BJP government of grabbing power through conspiracies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is gaining power with the help of fake voters and with the support of the Election Commission, the CWC member alleged.

Further, Rudra Raju informed that Rahul Gandhi has proved fake voters’ scam with evidence and soon the people would teach a befitting lesson to the BJP government. He stated that many programmes are being organised across the country to create awareness among the people.

The CWC member said that protests and awareness programmes would be organised in every district of the state on the issue.

APCC vice-president Vegi Venkatesh, Youth Congress state president Lakkaraju Rama Rao, coordinator KV Suryanarayana and founder-director of OPAC Dandi Priyanka, senior leaders Mohammed Ali Khan, Razia Begum and Sodadasi Sudhakar were present.