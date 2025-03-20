Congress Leader N.D. Vijaya Jyoti urges for development of Rayalaseema

In a statement issued today, N.D. Vijaya Jyoti, the District Congress Party President, emphasized the need for the Chief Minister to prioritize the comprehensive development of the Rayalaseema region. She reiterated her demand for immediate attention to critical sectors including drinking water, irrigation, education, health, employment, agriculture, and orchard cultivation.

Vijaya Jyoti made a strong case for declaring Rayalaseema as the seed capital and urged the establishment of a High Court bench in Kurnool. She also proposed transforming the region into an automobile hub by attracting major automotive companies, such as Kia and Isuzu, which would significantly bolster local employment and economic growth.

Highlighting the industrial potential of Rayalaseema, Mrs. Vijaya Jyoti called for the development of an industrial cluster that links the Chennai-Bangalore industrial corridor with the major cities in the region.

She reiterated the promise of ‘Mission Rayalaseema’ outlined in the 2024 election manifesto and urged the government to take immediate steps to fulfill the aspirations of the people, aiming to transform Rayalaseema into a developed and prosperous region.