Live
- Strategic Vision: Enhance User Experience through AI-Driven Insights
- EPFO adds 17.89 lakh net members in January
- Pawan Kalyan addresses on SC classification in assembly, lauds Manda Krishna and CM Naidu
- Golf: Diksha Dagar is off to solid start with 4-under 67 in Australia
- Bill Gates will support Maha's digital governance model, Lakhpati Didi project: CM Fadnavis
- Indian professionals see 65 pc salary hike post upskilling in AI/ML & data science: Report
- Simiran Kaur Dhadli drops her latest banger ‘Putt Jatt Da’
- Ex-MLA Faqeer Muhammad Khan commits suicide in Kashmir
- Glorifying invaders is treason, says CM Yogi amid Aurangzeb, neja mela row
- Jitendra Singh, Bill Gates discuss biotech startups, health innovation in India
Congress Leader N.D. Vijaya Jyoti urges for development of Rayalaseema
In a statement issued today, N.D. Vijaya Jyoti, the District Congress Party President, emphasized the need for the Chief Minister to prioritize the comprehensive development of the Rayalaseema region.
In a statement issued today, N.D. Vijaya Jyoti, the District Congress Party President, emphasized the need for the Chief Minister to prioritize the comprehensive development of the Rayalaseema region. She reiterated her demand for immediate attention to critical sectors including drinking water, irrigation, education, health, employment, agriculture, and orchard cultivation.
Vijaya Jyoti made a strong case for declaring Rayalaseema as the seed capital and urged the establishment of a High Court bench in Kurnool. She also proposed transforming the region into an automobile hub by attracting major automotive companies, such as Kia and Isuzu, which would significantly bolster local employment and economic growth.
Highlighting the industrial potential of Rayalaseema, Mrs. Vijaya Jyoti called for the development of an industrial cluster that links the Chennai-Bangalore industrial corridor with the major cities in the region.
She reiterated the promise of ‘Mission Rayalaseema’ outlined in the 2024 election manifesto and urged the government to take immediate steps to fulfill the aspirations of the people, aiming to transform Rayalaseema into a developed and prosperous region.