Congress promises OBC census after coming to power

Guntur: All India Congress Committee OBC cell chairman Captain Ajay Singh Yadav assured that if the Congress party comes to power in the coming general elections, it will conduct OBC census in the country to extend the benefits to all the eligible castes. He said caste census means it should contain economic, social and political status of all the castes.

He addressed the Other Backward Castes meet held under the aegis of Pradesh Congress Committee at Vivaha Convention Hall in Guntur city on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said AICC general secretary Rahul Gandhi is mounting pressure on the Centre to conduct the OBC census. He stressed on unity among the OBCs for their empowerment and recalled that Rahul Gandhi conducted Bharat Jodo Yatra for doing justice to the SC, ST, BCs, and minorities.

He further said that 55% of the OBCs are weaker sections and stressed that there is a need to empower them. There is a need to encourage the SC, ST, BC, and Minorities to set up industries. He declared N Raghuveera Reddy as the party CM candidate for AP.

Congress Working Committee member N Raghuveera Reddy demanded the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to convene a special session of state Assembly and pass a resolution requesting the Centre to implement the reservation for women from 2024 general elections and send it to the Centre.

He demanded the Centre to release the caste census conducted in 2011 at least now and felt that economic and social justice is possible with the caste-based census. He reminded that the Congress is giving top priority to BCs and recalled that while Congress was in power in four states, three CMs were BCs.

PCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju, PCC working president SK Masthan Vali and former MLA Lingamsetty Eswara Rao were present.