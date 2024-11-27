Live
Just In
Constitution Day: Tributes paid to Ambedkar
Bhimavaram: Joint collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy encouraged the students of SRKR Engineering College to appreciate the significance of the Indian Constitution. On Tuesday, he paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in observance of the 75th Constitution Day at the college.
He emphasised that this day marks the dedication of the Constitution to the people of India. Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju stated that it is essential for the youth to understand the values enshrined in the Constitution. He said that the Constituent Assembly formulated the Constitution by studying various other countries’ constitutions and creating one of the best constitutions in the world.
The Constitution was formally implemented in India on January 26, 1950. The programme also saw the participation of Bhimavaram RDO Pravin Kumar Reddy, Tahsildar Ravi Rambabu, NSS Programme Officer R Krishna Chaitanya, students, faculty, and others. Joint collector Rahul Kumar Reddy administered the oath of allegiance to the students.