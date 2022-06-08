Conventional coaches to be converted into LHB

Visakhapatnam: In its effort to provide a comfortable journey to passengers, East Coast Railway decided to replace conventional coaches with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches for Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam Express from June 11.

Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express (12861) will run with LHB coaches from June 11. In return, Kacheguda –Visakhapatnam Express (12862) will run with LHB coaches from June 12.

This train will have 20 LHB coaches comprising second AC-1, third AC-5, sleeper class-8, general second class-4, second class luggage cum disabled coach-1 form a part of the train's composition.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that the East Coast Railway was taking all possible measures to provide better service to the passengers. "Already, ECoR converted eight pairs of trains with LHB rakes. With more such coaches in future, the objective is to enhance passenger comfort and safety," the DRM added.