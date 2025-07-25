Cooperative dept role key in implementation

Rajamahendravaram: The Cooperative Department has a crucial role to play in effectively implementing the Right to Information (RTI) Act, said East Godavari District Cooperative Officer M Venkataramana. Addressing a district-level awareness programme on the RTI Act, organised at the Aryapuram Urban Cooperative Bank’s conference hall, he noted the significance of cooperative societies as grassroots institutions that work closely with the public.

Venkataramana urged Public Information Officers (PIOs) to be fully aware of key provisions such as Section 7, which mandates timely responses to RTI applications, and Section 19, which deals with the appeal process. He warned that delays or denial of information could lead to penalties and disciplinary action under Section 20.

District Cooperative Audit Officer M Jagannatha Reddy stressed the importance of a transparent and timely information system and said staff should be well-versed with the Act to serve the public more efficiently. Divisional Cooperative Officer M Kanakadurgareddy explained the exemptions under Section 8 of the RTI Act, which prohibit the disclosure of information related to national security, strategic interests, trade secrets, or personal privacy.

Ramadas Cooperative Training College Principal Srinivas explained that as per Section 20, officials could be fined ₹250 per day for delays in providing information, with a maximum penalty of ₹25,000. He also underlined the mandatory disclosure of information related to corruption and human rights violations. The awareness session was attended by PIOs, appellate officers, and supporting staff from various cooperative institutions across the district.