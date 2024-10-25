Coordination between State & Centre helpful in solving problems: Minister

Narasaraopet: Minister for Energy and Palnadu district in-charge Gottipati Ravi Kumar said that the government will strive to win the confidence of people.

He said the coordination between the Central and State governments helped in solving many problems.

He along with Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and Vinukonda MLA GV Anjaneyulu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of a high-level bridge on Gundlakamma river connecting Gonakonda in Vinukonda mandal and Puvvada in Nuzendla mandal at a cost of Rs 20.15 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Kumar said that if the high-level bridge construction is completed, travel to Bapatla and Guntur city would become easy.

Later, the Minister inaugurated drinking water tap connection to every house at SC Colony in Puvvada. Bhumi Puja was performed to lay CC roads and the construction of mini Gokulam at Mulakaluru.

Minister Ravi Kumar said that MP Lavu Sri Krishandevarayalu explained to the Centre the need to construct a high-level bridge on Gundlakamma and got the funds sanctioned. He pointed out that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hiked the pensions to Rs 4,000 per month immediately after taking charge. Naidu also re-launched Anna Canteens and announced DSC.

MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu said that in order to solve drinking water and irrigation water problems at Bollapalli and Macherla, Varikapudisela LIS should be completed.

He said that the Central government sanctioned the high-level bridge under the PMGSY and added that the construction of the bridge will be completed within two years.