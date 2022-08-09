Cops flayed for delay in filing charge sheet against MLC Anantha

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Muppalla Subbarao, a prominent lawyer and president of the AP Civil Rights Association alleged that even though it has been 90 days since the arrest of MLC Anantha Babu in the murder case, the police are delaying in filing the charge sheet.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that if the charge sheet is not filed within 90 days, bail can be granted. He criticized the police for neglecting their legal duties to help Anantha Babu get bail. He charged Kakinada police with favouring the accused.

He alleged that the police are not performing their statutory duties. He stated that the affected family had to approach the High Court due to the government's failure to respond properly. The police are still not identifying the crime scene, the remaining accused and the weapons used in the crime.

These are proof of the negligence of the police, he said. Driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam was murdered on May 19 and there were only 12 days left to file a charge sheet in the case, Muppalla said.

He said that the investigating officer has to file the charge sheet by August 20. If the charge sheet is not filed, action should be taken against the concerned officer. If complete information is not available, the charge sheet can be filed first, and then an additional charge sheet can be filed with additional information, he suggested.

Muppalla Subbarao stated that it will take time to resolve the petition for CBI investigation in the High Court and before this the investigating officer should perform his legal duties properly.

V Kumar, Nakka Venkataratna Raju, Dar Yesu Ratnam, George Antony, I Rambabu, Pitta Vara Prasad and others participated in the media conference.