Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: One death and a positive case reported in the state

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The death toll related to COVID-19 reached to 4 by Tuesday morning bulletin released by the authorities.

A new death case is reported from Kurnool district, confirmed Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer for COVID19. He explained that the patient, suffering from the pandemic coronavirus got admitted in the Government General Hospital in Kurnool on April 1. He tested positive to the virus. He was a type 2 diabetic patient, before the virus affecting him, doctors confirmed.

The diseased have no travel history, hence the case is treated as local transmission death.

On the other hand, another new positive case confirmed from Guntur district, taking total to 304 in the State so far.



