Covid cases on rise in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Covid positive cases are gradually increasing in Krishna district since last two weeks. On Tuesday, the district registered 326 cases, which is the highest in recent months. From January 12 to 18 this year, the district recorded 1,585 new cases with an average of 226 cases per day.

The increasing active cases are worrying the people and parents are worried as their children can be infected with the virus.

From January 5 to 11, Krishna district registered 656 new cases with an average of 93 cases per day. The average cases crossed 200 mark on Tuesday as more than 300 cases were recorded in a single day.

During the first and second waves, corona cases gradually increased and reached to the peak within months. The third wave already started and its impact is visible in the district and across the State.

There were only 160 Covid active cases in the district by the end of December 31, 2021. Now, the number of active cases increased to 2,232 by Tuesday and it indicates the gravity of the situation.

The district administration implemented night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from Tuesday (January 18).

On the other hand, around 50 doctors, post graduate students, nurses and paramedical staff of New Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, were infected with Covid during the last two weeks.

Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar was infected with corona and was in home isolation. The superintendent was stated to be recovering from the infection.

Covid cases were reported in the offices of the State and the Central governments, banks, educational institutions in various parts of Krishna district in recent days. The patients, who were tested positive to Covid, were in home isolation taking medicines. However, no serious cases were reported in recent weeks.

Covid patients undergoing treatment at GGH increased from 15 to 40 by Monday. The GGH has made arrangements to treat the infected. Oxygen plants and drugs were kept ready to treat the patients, said GGH Superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar.

Krishna District Collector J Nivas and Joint Collector L Sivasankar are regularly monitoring Covid cases and facilities available in the government hospitals and Covid care centres.

After the drastic fall of Covid cases till December 2021, the new cases increased from the first week of January, 2022.